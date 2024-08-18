Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 2,973 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in nCino were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in nCino in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in nCino during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino Stock Performance

nCino stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $37.48. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -110.45, a PEG ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $128.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. Equities analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $425,145.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,594,305.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other nCino news, Director Jeff Horing sold 800,002 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $26,528,066.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,649,942 shares in the company, valued at $552,112,076.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $425,145.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,594,305.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,641,872 shares of company stock worth $212,222,237. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NCNO shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded nCino from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.31.

nCino Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Featured Articles

