Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 3,242 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 8.3% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the second quarter worth approximately $8,328,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Dynatrace by 1,146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,208,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,915 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DT. Bank of America dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $681,164.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,514,277.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at $33,994,907.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $681,164.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,514,277.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,274 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,271 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DT stock opened at $49.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 95.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.92. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $39.42 and a one year high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.22 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

