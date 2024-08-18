Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 3,858 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Clear Secure by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its stake in Clear Secure by 11.4% in the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 44,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Clear Secure by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Clear Secure

In related news, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $37,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at $255,581.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,727 shares in the company, valued at $722,698.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $37,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,581.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $432,455 over the last three months. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YOU. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Clear Secure Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE YOU opened at $28.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48 and a beta of 1.58. Clear Secure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average of $19.38.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Clear Secure Profile

(Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

