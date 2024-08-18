Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 8,005 Shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Free Report) by 41.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,005 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dassault Systèmes were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASTY. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 89,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Dassault Systèmes by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Dassault Systèmes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Dassault Systèmes Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $37.73 on Friday. Dassault Systèmes SE has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average is $41.44. The firm has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.91.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Equities analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes SE will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.