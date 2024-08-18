Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Takes $843,000 Position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Docebo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Docebo by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter worth about $486,000. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Docebo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DCBO. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Docebo in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Docebo from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Docebo from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Docebo from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Docebo Stock Performance

NASDAQ DCBO opened at $42.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.55 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.85. Docebo Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $56.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Docebo

(Free Report)

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.