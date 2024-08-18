Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Trims Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Community Trust NA grew its holdings in CVS Health by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on CVS Health from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.24.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $58.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.