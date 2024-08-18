Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Stake Boosted by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Stericycle by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 4,856.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 38,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 37,294 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 19,846 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at $1,289,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Stericycle by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $58.81 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $59.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRCL shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

