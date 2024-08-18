Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 268.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,411 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Stifel Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 37,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Stifel Financial by 1,818.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SF shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

Shares of SF opened at $85.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.26. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $54.81 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 11.59%. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.18%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

