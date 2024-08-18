StockNews.com Downgrades Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NRP opened at $87.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Natural Resource Partners has a one year low of $64.04 and a one year high of $102.00.

Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the first quarter worth about $51,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

Featured Articles

