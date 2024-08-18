Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) Trading Down 9.6%

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 9.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $2.92. Approximately 125,834 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 109,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Sunshine Biopharma Trading Down 9.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $4.27.

Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($9.94) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter. Sunshine Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 17.95% and a negative net margin of 15.29%.

Sunshine Biopharma Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sunshine Biopharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SBFM Free Report ) by 118.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,130,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,156,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 8.29% of Sunshine Biopharma worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 41.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of life-saving medicines in various therapeutic areas, including oncology and antivirals in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Prescription Generic Pharmaceuticals and Nonprescription Over-The-Counter Products.

