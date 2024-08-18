Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.37

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.37 and traded as high as $3.48. Superior Industries International shares last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 165,907 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Superior Industries International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market cap of $97.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 3.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUP. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Superior Industries International in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Mill Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,380,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 171,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 789,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 11,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.