Supremex (TSE:SXP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.95

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.95 and traded as high as C$4.09. Supremex shares last traded at C$4.05, with a volume of 13,500 shares trading hands.

Supremex Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$100.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.60.

Supremex (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$69.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$65.40 million. Supremex had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 3.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Supremex Inc. will post 0.5628453 earnings per share for the current year.

Supremex Announces Dividend

Supremex Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Supremex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Supremex Inc engages in the manufacture and markets envelopes, and paper-based packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, small and medium sized enterprises, direct mailers, and solutions providers primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; labels; polyethylene bags for courier applications; and bubble mailers.

