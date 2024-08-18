Swedbank AB Buys 3,074 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $195,369.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 981,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,509,120.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $195,369.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 981,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,509,120.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,460,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,776 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,324. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,779 shares of company stock worth $4,339,795. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 0.1 %

JNPR stock opened at $38.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.47. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $39.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 8.02%. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.54%.

Juniper Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.