Swedencare AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDCF) Trading Down 14%

Swedencare AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 14% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$4.13 and last traded at C$4.13. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 23,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.81.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.47.

Swedencare AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells animal healthcare products for cats, dogs, and horses in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers products and solutions for the pets wellbeing under the Camon name; animal nutritional supplements, treats, and grooming products under the Healthy Breeds name; pet supplements and topical products for various therapeutic areas, such as orthopedics, behavior, dermatology, odontostomatology, algology, gastroenterology, urology, nephrology, and ophthalmology under the Innovet name; and support and solutions for the veterinary community under the Stratford Animal Health name.

