Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $174.54 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $84.01 and a 1-year high of $193.47. The company has a market capitalization of $905.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.4871 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

