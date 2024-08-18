Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $144.73

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 144.73 ($1.85) and traded as high as GBX 164.70 ($2.10). Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at GBX 163.50 ($2.09), with a volume of 9,634,555 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.23) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.92) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a market cap of £5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,307.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 152.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 144.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 3.03%. Taylor Wimpey’s payout ratio is 14,285.71%.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

