The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,370 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 134,687 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $35,108,000 after buying an additional 23,630 shares during the period. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $738,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:BA opened at $179.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.70 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Baird R W raised Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.18.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

