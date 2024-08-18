The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) by 1,619.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,203,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,075,027 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $6,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in E.W. Scripps by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 243,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 18,375 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,203,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after acquiring an additional 210,673 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in E.W. Scripps by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in E.W. Scripps by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSP opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $181.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.79. The E.W. Scripps Company has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $9.35.

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $573.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.65 million. E.W. Scripps had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 39.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSP. StockNews.com cut E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on E.W. Scripps from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on E.W. Scripps from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

