The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) Stock Price Up 2.2%

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 25,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 42,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

The Glimpse Group Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.04.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The Glimpse Group had a negative net margin of 216.98% and a negative return on equity of 154.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Glimpse Group

About The Glimpse Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRAR. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its position in The Glimpse Group by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Glimpse Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Glimpse Group by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 18,136 shares during the last quarter. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

Featured Stories

