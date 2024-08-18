The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) Stock Price Up 2.2%

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 25,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 42,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.
The Glimpse Group Stock Up 2.2 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.04.
The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The Glimpse Group had a negative net margin of 216.98% and a negative return on equity of 154.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Glimpse Group
About The Glimpse Group
The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Glimpse Group
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for The Glimpse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Glimpse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.