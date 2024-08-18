The Goldman Sachs Group Trims CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Target Price to $295.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CRWD. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim lowered CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $338.08.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.8 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $262.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 495.36, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $140.52 and a 52 week high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at $76,843,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at $76,843,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total transaction of $5,703,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 824,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,382,009.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,643 shares of company stock worth $50,749,324. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 275.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 84,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.