The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Trading 4.3% Higher

The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.92. 887 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.
The Gym Group Trading Up 4.3 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33.
The Gym Group Company Profile
The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.
