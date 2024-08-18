The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Short Interest Down 11.6% in July

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the July 15th total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,802,148.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,999,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,266,178.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 19,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 41.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,828,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,652,000 after acquiring an additional 834,393 shares during the last quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter worth $24,553,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 51.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 233,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 79,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $22.02 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $31.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average is $25.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Monday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $31.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

