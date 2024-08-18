Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.
An institutional investor recently raised its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) by 160.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,770,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,320,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 14.09% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.
