Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.38

Shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.38 and traded as high as $44.56. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $44.35, with a volume of 4,471 shares changing hands.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.40.

Get Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10,475.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 3,900.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the second quarter worth $216,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the first quarter worth $238,000.

(Get Free Report)

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.