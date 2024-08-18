Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.38

Shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.38 and traded as high as $44.56. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $44.35, with a volume of 4,471 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.40.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10,475.77%.
Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.
