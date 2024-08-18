Touchstone Climate Transition ETF (OTCMKTS:HEAT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.24

Touchstone Climate Transition ETF (OTCMKTS:HEAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.24 and traded as high as $25.47. Touchstone Climate Transition ETF shares last traded at $25.47, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

Touchstone Climate Transition ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Touchstone Climate Transition ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Touchstone Climate Transition ETF stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Touchstone Climate Transition ETF (OTCMKTS:HEAT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,581 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 84.12% of Touchstone Climate Transition ETF worth $10,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Touchstone Climate Transition ETF Company Profile

SmartHeat Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to seek potential assets, property, or businesses to acquire, in a business combination, by reorganization, merger, or acquisition. Previously, it was engaged in the manufacture and sale of heat pumps for commercial and residential applications.

