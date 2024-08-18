TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $343.03

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 343.03 ($4.38) and traded as high as GBX 345 ($4.41). TR Property Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 335.50 ($4.28), with a volume of 523,854 shares changing hands.

TR Property Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 328.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 343.17.

TR Property Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of GBX 10.05 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from TR Property Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.65. TR Property Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -852.27%.

TR Property Investment Trust Company Profile

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

