TransAlta (TSE:TA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.55

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.55 and traded as high as C$11.71. TransAlta shares last traded at C$11.52, with a volume of 757,434 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, CIBC reduced their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TransAlta
TransAlta Price Performance
TransAlta Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is 12.63%.
Insider Transactions at TransAlta
In other news, Senior Officer Kerry Lynn O’reilly sold 48,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.99, for a total transaction of C$536,674.67. In related news, Senior Officer Blain Mitchell Van Melle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total transaction of C$96,700.00. Also, Senior Officer Kerry Lynn O’reilly sold 48,833 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.99, for a total value of C$536,674.67. Insiders have sold 120,211 shares of company stock worth $1,295,904 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
TransAlta Company Profile
TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TransAlta
- What is a SEC Filing?
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.