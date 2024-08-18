TransAlta (TSE:TA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.55

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.55 and traded as high as C$11.71. TransAlta shares last traded at C$11.52, with a volume of 757,434 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CIBC reduced their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.00.

TransAlta Price Performance

TransAlta Announces Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

Insider Transactions at TransAlta

In other news, Senior Officer Kerry Lynn O’reilly sold 48,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.99, for a total transaction of C$536,674.67. In related news, Senior Officer Blain Mitchell Van Melle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total transaction of C$96,700.00. Also, Senior Officer Kerry Lynn O’reilly sold 48,833 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.99, for a total value of C$536,674.67. Insiders have sold 120,211 shares of company stock worth $1,295,904 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

