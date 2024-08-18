Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0378 per share on Friday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Treasury Wine Estates’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Treasury Wine Estates Price Performance
Shares of TSRYY opened at $8.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.92. Treasury Wine Estates has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $8.86.
About Treasury Wine Estates
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Treasury Wine Estates
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.