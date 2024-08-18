Truist Financial Boosts Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $83.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.94.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $73.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $87.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,146.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

