UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,046 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,688 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 875.6% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 46.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $11.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.91. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.84 million. On average, analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

PATH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on UiPath from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair cut shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

UiPath Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

