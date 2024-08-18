Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stock Holdings Increased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 423.8% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever stock opened at $60.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.24. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $62.65.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.4773 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UL shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

