United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,575 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,868,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,250,000 after buying an additional 434,018 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,435,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,522,000 after purchasing an additional 355,186 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,879,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,721 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in United Microelectronics by 2,256.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,476,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Trading Down 0.8 %

UMC opened at $8.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average is $8.14. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $6.72 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.18.

United Microelectronics Cuts Dividend

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 14.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.356 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

