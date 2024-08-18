Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $149.82 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $119.88 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The company has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.38.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.