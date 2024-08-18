VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.64

VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.64 and traded as high as $24.21. VanEck Green Bond ETF shares last traded at $24.19, with a volume of 7,981 shares traded.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Green Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 13,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 40,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $5,335,000.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Company Profile

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.

