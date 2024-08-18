Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Position Increased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 146.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,088 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $334.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $236.38 and a 12 month high of $350.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $331.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.78.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

