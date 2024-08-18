Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 326.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 17,898,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,534,000 after buying an additional 8,482,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253,040 shares during the last quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 789.9% in the fourth quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 6,896,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121,670 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,103,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,807,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,678 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $74.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.22. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.80.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2239 dividend. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.