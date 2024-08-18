VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.07

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.07 and traded as high as $28.01. VEON shares last traded at $27.71, with a volume of 6,827 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Get VEON alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VEON

VEON Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.11.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VEON

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its position in VEON by 1.0% in the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 5,387,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $139,754,000 after purchasing an additional 53,807 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its position in VEON by 8.1% in the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,739,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,057,000 after purchasing an additional 206,200 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in VEON by 18.8% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 20,456 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in VEON in the first quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its position in VEON by 8.5% in the first quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 25,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

About VEON

(Get Free Report)

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.