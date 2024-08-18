Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $71.17

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 71.17 ($0.91) and traded as high as GBX 71.70 ($0.92). Vertu Motors shares last traded at GBX 71 ($0.91), with a volume of 147,666 shares trading hands.

Vertu Motors Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 73.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 71.17. The company has a market capitalization of £234.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,014.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity at Vertu Motors

In other Vertu Motors news, insider Robert Forrester sold 1,000,000 shares of Vertu Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.94), for a total transaction of £740,000 ($944,841.68). In other news, insider David Crane bought 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £1,777.60 ($2,269.66). Also, insider Robert Forrester sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.94), for a total value of £740,000 ($944,841.68). 29.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertu Motors Company Profile

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars and motorcycles, vans, motability cars, and commercial vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, and Vertu Motors.

