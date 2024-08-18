VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.79

VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSE:VHC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.79 and traded as high as $7.43. VirnetX shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 2,567 shares changing hands.

VirnetX Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $26.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average is $5.80.

Get VirnetX alerts:

VirnetX (NYSE:VHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VirnetX

VirnetX Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell & Co. purchased a new position in VirnetX during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in VirnetX during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in VirnetX by 312.3% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 58,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 44,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of VirnetX by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 17,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet using zero trust network access.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VirnetX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirnetX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.