Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Trading 3.6% Higher

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.33. 22,605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 124,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Vivos Therapeutics Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 7.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21.

Institutional Trading of Vivos Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vivos Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 4.29% of Vivos Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment modalities for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

