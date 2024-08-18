Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Stake Lifted by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,432 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $11,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WCN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections stock opened at $181.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.12 and a fifty-two week high of $183.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.73. The firm has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Connections from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.28.

In other news, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total transaction of $2,902,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,899 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,466.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,249. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total value of $2,902,215.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,466.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,011,550. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

