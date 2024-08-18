Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.53 Per Share

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Westlake has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Westlake has a dividend payout ratio of 22.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Westlake to earn $8.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

WLK opened at $146.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.73, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.96. Westlake has a 52 week low of $112.77 and a 52 week high of $162.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 7.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Westlake in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho started coverage on Westlake in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Westlake from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.50.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

