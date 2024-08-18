Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Westwater Resources Price Performance
NASDAQ WWR opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49. Westwater Resources has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $0.88.
Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.
Westwater Resources Company Profile
Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.
