WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,216.40

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,216.40 ($15.53) and traded as high as GBX 1,243 ($15.87). WH Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,210 ($15.45), with a volume of 175,043 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SMWH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,469 ($18.76) price target on shares of WH Smith in a report on Monday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.43) price target on shares of WH Smith in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of £1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,469.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,211.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,216.39.

In other news, insider Annette Court acquired 900 shares of WH Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,110 ($14.17) per share, for a total transaction of £9,990 ($12,755.36). Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

