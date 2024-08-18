Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 49,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 37,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,397,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,360,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,993,000 after purchasing an additional 85,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $118.17 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.39.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

