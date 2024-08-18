Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Sells 26,459 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 153,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,459 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 6.5% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $31,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $55,033,000. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cedrus LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 20,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $1,062,990.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,375 shares in the company, valued at $9,304,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,799 shares of company stock worth $2,963,721. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $213.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.67 and a 200-day moving average of $195.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $614.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $217.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.