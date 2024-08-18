Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Sells 26,459 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 153,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,459 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 6.5% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $31,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $55,033,000. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cedrus LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 20,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $1,062,990.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,375 shares in the company, valued at $9,304,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,799 shares of company stock worth $2,963,721. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.66%.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
