Wolfe Research Upgrades Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) to Outperform

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.64% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Newmark Group Price Performance

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $12.86 on Friday. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.45 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmark Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 35,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Newmark Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 35.5% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. 58.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

