Yellow (NASDAQ:YELLQ) Shares Down 4.9%

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELLQ – Get Free Report) was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.26. Approximately 3,869 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 108,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.

Yellow Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $274.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33.

About Yellow

Yellow Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company provided various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offered less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provided customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

