1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Short Interest Update

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.8 days. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLWS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.48. 16,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLWS. StockNews.com cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Institutional Trading of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 96.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter worth $167,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 6.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 8.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

