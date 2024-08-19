10,636 Shares in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Western Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Solano Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Solano Wealth Management Inc. now owns 474,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,406,000 after buying an additional 20,728 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OMFS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.80. The stock had a trading volume of 31,828 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average of $36.54.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.1592 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

